MLB Owners to Vote on Oakland Athletics' Relocation to Las Vegas

Major League Baseball team owners are set to vote Thursday on the proposed relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas at the end of their league-wide meeting. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was presenting his recommendation to the 30 owners during the three-day meeting, which came about six months after appears unlikely to open any earlier than 2027.

United States Headlines Read more: SPECTRUMNEWS1TX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OAKTRİBNEWS: Oakland Athletics Seek to Relocate to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics are looking to move their franchise to Las Vegas after failing to build a new stadium in Oakland. The team has played at the Oakland Coliseum since 1968. The league's owners will vote on the relocation plan during their meetings this week.

Source: OakTribNews | Read more »

USATODAYSPORTS: Baseball Fans Advocate for Oakland A's to Stay in OaklandA group of baseball fans arrived at a hotel lobby to spread their message to MLB owners about the importance of the Oakland A's staying in Oakland. They distributed personalized boxes with various items to the owners, but were informed by hotel security that soliciting is prohibited. However, they managed to give a T-shirt to the San Francisco Giants CEO.

Source: usatodaysports | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: The Sphere: A New Event Space in Las VegasThe Sphere, a new event space in Las Vegas , opened in late September 2023. Irish rock band U2 has scheduled three dozen shows for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere' through mid-February 2024. Thousands of fans have already experienced the spectacle.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

THR: Watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Live TV Streaming ServicesThe Las Vegas Grand Prix brings top drivers to the streets of Sin City. Cord cutters can watch the race on live TV streaming services that carry ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. DirecTV Stream offers ABC and all of the F1 races. Last-minute tickets to the F1 race in Las Vegas are also available.

Source: THR | Read more »

AP: Las Vegas Strip Transformed for Formula One Grand PrixThe Las Vegas Strip undergoes major changes to accommodate the upcoming Formula One Grand Prix race, surprising racers and fans alike.

Source: AP | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: Formula One Racing Disrupts Las Vegas StripThe famous fountains at the Bellagio won't be very visible this week amid the roar of Formula One racing on the Las Vegas Strip, and gondoliers won't be serenading tourists at the Venetian resort.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »