MLB magic numbers: Aroldis Chapman blows up, Mariners walk-off Rangers; Orioles clinch (9/29/23)

They remember the Cuban Missile's playoff blowups, especially Jose Altuve's walk-off that sent the Astros to the World Series in 2019.

Two teams later, Chapman wasn’t clutch again Thursday night for the Rangers, who blew a chance to clinch a tie for the AL West title when a 2-1 ninth-inning lead turned into a 3-2 loss to the wild-card contending Mariners.

Chapman entered for the ninth looking for a save and then allowed two singles threw a wild pitch and issued a walk to load the bases with nobody out. That was it for Chapman, who was replaced by Jonathan Hernandez. After a flyout to center and popup to third, JP Crawford laced a two-run double for a walk-off win that jumped the Mariners to one game behind the Astros for the final wild-card spot instead of falling two back with three to play.

The Rangers lead the Astros by a game for first in the division. The Mariners and Rangers end the regular season this weekend with a series in Seattle. The Astros will be in Arizona to play the Diamondbacks, who are in the second NL wild-card position.



The Mariners and Rangers end the regular season this weekend with a series in Seattle. The Astros will be in Arizona to play the Diamondbacks, who are in the second NL wild-card position.-- The Orioles won the AL East and locked up the top seed in the American League with a 2-0 win over the Red Sox at Oriole Park. This is a first division title since 2014 for Baltimore, which led from the first inning on courtesy of a solo homer by Anthony Santander.

-- The Marlins have a half-game lead over the Cubs for the final NL wild-card spot after a long night in New York that ended with their game with the Mets being suspended just before 1 a.m., after a 3-hour, 17-minute rain delay. The Marlins trailed 1-0 after eight innings, scored two in the ninth and then the game stopped while they was still batting. If necessary, the Marlins and Mets probably will complete their game on Monday.

-- The Cubs lost ground to the Marlins by losing 5-3 in Atlanta.

