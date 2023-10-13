PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Relief pitcher Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in Game Four of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred isn't ready to make changes despite some corners of the baseball world lodging complaints as the Atlanta Braves (104 wins) Baltimore Orioles (101), and Los Angeles Dodgers (100)."I'm sort of the view you need to give something a chance to work out. I know some of the higher-seeded teams didn't win.

The Braves, Dodgers, and Orioles had five full days off between the end of the 2023 regular season and the beginning of the Division Series round. headtopics.com

"I don't think we need five , but we did need a few," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde following their elimination."Whether that affected us this series or not, I'm not going to speculate. But it's a long time off. That's the bottom line.

The Braves and Dodgers were in the same situation last year. They finished with two of the top three regular-season records and then had five days off before being eliminated in the division series in four games.."Five days is different than what we're used to. The All-Star break is three, maybe four days, and that's long. The format works for baseball. headtopics.com

One team that hasn't been affected by the earned time off under the new format? The Houston Astros, who had five full days off before their first series in both 2022 and 2023. Last season, they swept the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees en route to winning the World Series and this year reached theirthis postseason and two of the five highest earned run averages.

