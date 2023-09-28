MLB awards picks for MVP, Cy Young, Manager and Rookie of the Year: Gerrit Cole finally wins

The Post’s Jon Heyman expects Gerrit Cole to win his first Cy Young. It’s a shame overzealous Braves fans are making ridiculous claims (one is that voters for Mookie Betts are racist).He has a great case since he also plays a fine shortstop and second base. Check the WARs — it’s a virtual tie. 3.

3. Matt Olson, Braves and Freddie Freeman, Dodgers:

It’s been a fantastic race between two players having comparably.

In another year these two — who were basically traded for each other — would be MVP.