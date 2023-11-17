MLB Approves Oakland A's Relocation to Las Vegas

MLB owners voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve A’s owner John Fisher’s relocation proposal to move from Oakland to Las Vegas. Fisher expressed his mixed emotions about the decision, acknowledging the pain it causes for Oakland A’s fans but also recognizing the opportunities it brings for Las Vegas. After 18 years of working on the relocation, Fisher felt there was no other choice.

United States Headlines Read more: USATODAYSPORTS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SPECTRUMNEWS1TX: MLB Owners to Vote on Oakland Athletics' Relocation to Las VegasMajor League Baseball team owners are set to vote Thursday on the proposed relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas at the end of their league-wide meeting.

Source: SpectrumNews1TX | Read more »

USATODAYSPORTS: Baseball Fans Advocate for Oakland A's to Stay in OaklandA group of baseball fans arrived at a hotel lobby to spread their message to MLB owners about the importance of the Oakland A's staying in Oakland. They distributed personalized boxes with various items to the owners, but were informed by hotel security that soliciting is prohibited. However, they managed to give a T-shirt to the San Francisco Giants CEO.

Source: usatodaysports | Read more »

CBS8: Formula One Racing Disrupts Las Vegas StripThe famous fountains at the Bellagio won't be very visible this week amid the roar of Formula One racing on the Las Vegas Strip. Organizers and local officials believe disruptions will be forgotten amid a spectacle they hope will put Vegas on the list of host cities for more Grand Prix events.

Source: CBS8 | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: The Sphere: A New Event Space in Las VegasThe Sphere, a new event space in Las Vegas , opened in late September 2023. Irish rock band U2 has scheduled three dozen shows for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere' through mid-February 2024. Thousands of fans have already experienced the spectacle.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

THR: Watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Live TV Streaming ServicesThe Las Vegas Grand Prix brings top drivers to the streets of Sin City. Cord cutters can watch the race on live TV streaming services that carry ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. DirecTV Stream offers ABC and all of the F1 races. Last-minute tickets to the F1 race in Las Vegas are also available.

Source: THR | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: Britney Spears reveals deliberate lack of spark during Las Vegas residencyBritney Spears discusses her deliberate lack of spark during her Las Vegas residency in her new memoir, The Woman in Me.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »