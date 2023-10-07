The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.RALEIGH, N.C.

Morris, a sophomore, completed 17-of-32 passes for 265 yards. He threw three interceptions – including two in the first quarter – but settled into the game and put N.C. State (4-2) into a position to win.

Marshall (4-1) saw its nine-game win streak that dated to last season snapped. Quarterback Cam Fancher led the Thundering Herd with a season-high 315 passing yards and four touchdowns – two passing and two rushing. headtopics.com

The clash between the Herd and Wolfpack turned into a fast-paced shootout that featured six lead changes. When the dust settled, it was the highest scoring game either team had been a part of all season.Boomer Sooner: Gabriel late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalryAfter Marshall scored on a 28-yard pass from Fancher to Jayden Harrison in the third quarter, N.C.

N.C. State added two field goals from Brayden Narveson and an eight-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Kevin Concepcion to pad its lead. Concepcion and Pennix each scored two touchdowns apiece. While both offenses were explosive, the Wolfpack’s ability to pressure Fancher proved to be crucial. N.C. State tallied six quarterback hurries along with a season-high six sacks. Three of those sacks were on third or fourth downs.N.C. State: Morris provided the Wolfpack with an offensive spark as he completed four passes that went for more than 30 yards and led seven drives that ended with N.C. headtopics.com

Marshall: The Herd couldn’t notch their second win of the season over an Atlantic Coast Conference team but proved that they have a potent offense after scoring 41 points for the second consecutive week. Despite this defeat, Marshall should be seen as a contender for its conference title as it enters the thick of Sun Belt play.

