Mixed Feelings Among Asian Americans as World Leaders Gather in San Francisco

Along the lantern-lined streets of Chinatown, lion dancers, food vendors and thousands of people celebrated Asian culture ahead of the arrival of world leaders in San Francisco. A large red-and-yellow banner displayed a warm greeting: “Welcome Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders.

” But earlier that Friday, student activists dropped a banner on the nearby conference center with a different message: 'Dictator Xi Jinping, Your Time Is Up! Free Tibet!' And at Embarcadero Plaza on Sunday, thousands of protesters including many Asian American activists chanted, “Shut down APEC.' As politicians from around the world arrive in San Francisco this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Asian Americans expressed mixed feelings about the summit and Wednesday's highly anticipated meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Whatever happens in other countries has an impact on Chinese Americans, Asian Americans, Chinese immigrants and how we are being treated in this country,” said Joyce Lam, political director of the Chinese Progressive Ass

