Mixed Asia-Pacific markets await central bank decisions and inflation numbers

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of central bank decisions this week, with investors also awaiting inflation numbers from the U.S. and China . The Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Bank of Thailand and the central bank of the Philippines have their monetary policy meetings scheduled this week. The Bank of Korea may be amongst which close to lowering rates and the rhetoric will be in focus.

The BOK was among one of the earliest Asian banks to halt its rate tightening cycle in 2023. Later in the week, U.S. and China inflation numbers will be in focus, with China also releasing trade data for March on Friday. On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes regained ground after a stronger than expected jobs report, with the Labor Department's report showing that job growth Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wages rose 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year earlier, both in line with estimates. The Sensex hit 74,614.71, gaining 0.5% and extending its records from last Friday. In a statement on Sunday, the PBOC said the program will offer loans via 21 banks at a rate of 1.75%, and the loans can be extended twice for up to a year each time. China Construction Bank (Asia) has become the latest property company to face a liquidation lawsuit after it received a winding up petition from China Construction Bank (Asia)

Asia-Pacific Markets Central Bank Decisions Inflation Numbers Bank Of Korea Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Bank Of Thailand Central Bank Of The Philippines Monetary Policy Meetings Rate Lowering U.S. China Trade Data Jobs Report Sensex PBOC Loans China Construction Bank (Asia) Liquidation Lawsuit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asia-Pacific markets rise ahead of central bank meetings this week; China data on tapThe U.S. Federal Reserve will start its March FOMC meeting on Tuesday, while the BOJ and RBA will also be holding monetary policy meetings this week.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Ahead of Central Bank Decisions and Inflation NumbersAsia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of central bank decisions this week, with investors also awaiting inflation numbers from the U.S. and China. The Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Bank of Thailand and the central bank of the Philippines have their monetary policy meetings scheduled this week. The Bank of Korea may be amongst those close to lowering rates and the rhetoric will be in focus. The BOK was among one of the earliest Asian banks to halt its rate tightening cycle in 2023. Later in the week, U.S. and China inflation numbers will be in focus, with China also releasing trade data for March on Friday. On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes regained ground after a stronger than expected jobs report, with the Labor Department's report showing that job growth Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wages rose 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year earlier, both in line with estimates. China's central bank announces $70 billion 're-loan' program to support tech SMEs. In a statement on Sunday, the PBOC said the program will offer loans via 21 banks at a rate of 1.75%, and the loans can be extended twice for up to a year each time. China Construction Bank (Asia) has become the latest property company to face a liquidation lawsuit after it received a winding up petition from China Construction Bank (Asia).

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Nikkei 225 Leads Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets Ahead of Central Bank MeetingsThe U.S. Federal Reserve will start its March FOMC meeting on Tuesday, while the BOJ and RBA will also be holding monetary policy meetings this week.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Japan and China stocks rise, while most Asia-Pacific markets are closedJapan, South Korea and China are open on Friday, while most markets in the Asia-Pacific region stay shut for a public holiday.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

US Ambassador Explains Biden's Game-Changing Plan for Asia AlliesRahm Emanuel says China is driving Asia-Pacific countries closer to the U.S.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Asia markets mixed ahead of central bank decisions, U.S. and China inflation data this weekFour central banks in the region will announce rate decisions, while investors will also assess the impact of inflation numbers from the U.S. and China

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »