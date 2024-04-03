Mix of Showers, Clouds, and Sunshine Expected in the Pacific Northwest

Wednesday will bring a mix of on and off showers, clouds, and sunshine as a cooler air mass settles into the Pacific Northwest. Wednesday's afternoon high temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday's as most spots struggle to make it to 50 degrees. It is time for Mariners day ball! The M's will take on the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon. It will be cool and showery in spots around first pitch.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning look mainly dry, but rain chances increase heading into Thursday afternoon and evening. Showers will be light during this time and some areas will stay dry. Snow levels will remain below pass levels through Friday morning. On and off light showers could bring 1 to 4 inches of snow to the passes through Friday morning. It should not have any major impacts to the roads. Showers and breezy conditions are possible on Saturday. High pressure takes over again early next week, slowly warming temps through the middle of next wee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clouds, Isolated Showers & Fog Tonight, Few Showers East ThursdayRain slowly tapers to isolated showers after sunset, but it stays mild and damp which could lead to some fog developing with pockets of drizzle overnight. Drier air moves into the region Thursday, but a few morning showers are possible in areas southeast of Harrisburg.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

March Madness notebook: State of Alabama gets relocated to the Pacific NorthwestThree teams from Alabama were sent more than 2,000 miles from home for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

A product that kills agricultural pests is also deadly to native Pacific Northwest snailA product used to control pest slugs on farms in multiple countries is deadly to least one type of native woodland snail endemic to the Pacific Northwest, according to scientists who say more study is needed before the product gains approval in the United States.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Hypoxia is widespread and increasing in the ocean off the Pacific Northwest coast, study showsHypoxia, or low oxygen levels, is becoming more widespread in the ocean off the Pacific Northwest coast, according to a recent study. Researchers found that hypoxia has increased significantly in this region over the past few decades, posing a threat to marine life and ecosystems. The study highlights the need for further research and conservation efforts to address this growing problem.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Alaska chefs, establishments and restaurateur named James Beard Award semifinalistsThree Alaskans were given nods in the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

New report shows how drought impacted WA, helps agencies plan for futureResearchers from Washington, Idaho and Oregon collaborated to explore the water year across the Pacific Northwest.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »