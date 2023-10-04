Mitchell Robinson dealing with the most difficult Knicks existence

He was at his best last spring in the playoff series against the Cavaliers. By the fifth game Robinson had reduced Cleveland’s big-man tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to dust, and practically to tears.

The thing about it? To know just how dominant Robinson was you had to actually watch the games. You had to actually see the rushed shots, the altered passes, the uncertainty of one Cavalier after another even thinking about taking the ball to the rack. The series stats lie. They say Robinson was good for 8.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game.

His coaches appreciate every piece of Robinson's fame. His teammates certainly do — Quentin Grimes: "He's probably the most important player on the team" — and there are nights when he is just a filthy nightmare for opposing coaches and players to counter.

But life isn’t easy as a role player. It’s hard to be Silvio when you’re sharing a scene with Tony Soprano, even if Steven Van Zandt had a lifetime of practice for the role hearing crowds chant and swoon for his boss, The Boss, night after night even as he often shared a microphone with him.

Undoubtedly John Cazale would've preferred a turn in the spotlight instead of being the quintessential supporting actor to Pacino, to DeNiro, to Hackman.So sometimes Robinson gets a little salty that the Knicks never run a play for him, that the only time he touches the ball is when he's attacking the offensive glass or flushing a Barrett feed.

