Mitch Garver grand slam pushes Rangers win from ALCS with Game 2 victory over Orioles

Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Hicks homered for the AL East champion Orioles, who haven’t been swept in a series of at least two games since May 2022.Hicks drove in five runs, including a three-run shot with one out in the ninth that brought the Orioles within three runs for the first time since before Garver’s grand slam.

Garver came up again with the bases loaded in the fifth but hit into a double play. Even that brought home another run. Garver was in the lineup because it was “just time to get him out there” — to quote Bochy pregame. He hit .270 with 19 home runs in 87 games this year, and Bochy decided his power and batting eye made him worthy of the No. 3 spot in the batting order.Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) hits a grand slam home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

Texas became the first team in postseason history with seven hits and seven walks through three innings, according to Sportradar. The Rangers finished the game with 11 of each to go with their 11 runs. headtopics.com

Hicks, who missed a key sign in the ninth inning of Game 1, poked a bases-loaded single to right field in the first. But the bottom of the Texas batting order barely gave the Camden Yards crowd time to feel hopeful.Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager goes to first base after he was walked in the ninth inning for the fifth time.A walk, a single and a two-run double by No.

After a walk to Seager, Garver hit a dribbler in front of the plate that brought home a run, and he beat it out when Rodriguez — perhaps spooked by his poor toss earlier — lobbed the ball weakly to first. headtopics.com

Adolis García hit an RBI single up the middle, and Jonah Heim added a run-scoring single one out later to make it 5-2 and chase Rodriguez. Danny Coulombe got out of the second for Baltimore, but Bryan Baker walked the bases loaded with one out in the third. Then Jacob Webb came in and allowed his second homer of the series — the drive by Garver that carried past the big wall at Camden Yards that the Orioles pushed back before the 2022 season.Neither starting pitcher made it through the fifth.

Bochy 1 victory from another LCS appearance after Rangers beat Orioles 11-8 to go up 2-0 in ALDSMitch Garver hit a third-inning grand slam and the Texas Rangers won their fourth consecutive game to start this postseason, pushing the Baltimore Orioles to the brink of elimination with an 11-8 victory in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. The wild-card Rangers have outscored the Orioles and Tampa Bay — the top two teams in the American League in the regular season — by 25-11. Bruce Bochy moved within one win of his first AL Championship Series as a manager. He reached that round four times in

