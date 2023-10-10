Misty Copeland continúa su lucha por la inclusión dentro y fuera de la danza

en muchos proyectos diferentes simultáneamente, pero todos están motivados por su pasión para usar su prominencia con el fin de promover la diversidad en todos los espacios que habita. Copeland, la primera mujer negra en ser ascendida a bailarina principal del American Ballet Theatre en 2015, dice que nunca da por sentado esa oportunidad.

Para mí, eso era el gran tema: el arte salva vidas y la danza y el ballet pueden ser inclusivos. Se trata de quién lo enseña. Se trata de deshacerse de todos los traumas y las cosas con las que has lidiado y entrar en la sala y llevar el ballet a estos jóvenes. Es simplemente un hermoso documental.

Misty Copeland's dedication to inclusion spans many projects — and her push for new dance emojisMisty Copeland has her hands (and feet!) in many different projects simultaneously, but all are motivated by her passion to use her platform to promote diversity in all the spaces she inhabits. The first Black woman to be promoted to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre in 2015, Copeland says she never takes that opportunity for granted. Her recent work includes being co-founder and designer of a new athletic wear brand, the role of interviewer on a new show called “PBS Arts Talk,” a

