Mistrial declared in civil rights trial of former police detective in Breonna Taylor case

A judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in the civil rights trial of Brett Hankison, the former Louisville Metro Police Department detective federally charged in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor. The judge declared the mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors alleged Hankison used unjustified force the night Taylor was killed and violated her civil rights and those of her boyfriend and neighbors.

