Mistrial Declared in Civil Rights Trial of Brett Hankison in Connection with Breonna Taylor's Shooting

A judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in the civil rights trial of Brett Hankison, the former Louisville Metro Police Department detective federally charged in connection with the fatal March 2020 shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, after the jury reported it was deadlocked, The Courier Journal reported. The paper reported the judge declared the mistrial after jurors informed the court they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

“As it stands right now, the assistant US attorneys from the Department of Justice did indicate that it is their intention to retry Brett Hankison in this case,” an attorney for the Taylor family, Lonita Baker, said outside the courthouse on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate WLKY. Prosecutors alleged Hankison used unjustified force the night Taylor was killed and violated her civil rights and those of her boyfriend and next-door neighbors. Hankison denied the charges, two federal counts of deprivation of rights under color of law: one count for Taylor and one count for three of her neighbor

United States Headlines Read more: CNNBRK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USWEEKLY: Taylor Lautner Happy for Ex Taylor Swift's New RelationshipTaylor Lautner expresses his happiness for Taylor Swift's new relationship with Travis Kelce. They dated in 2009 but remained friends. Swift wrote a song about their relationship.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

ABC: Mistrial Declared in Case Against Former Louisville Police OfficerA mistrial was declared in the federal case against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison , who was charged with violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, and the judge ordered them to resume deliberations.

Source: ABC | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP ‘fear’ blocks bold action voters demandNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Taylor Swift's Public Display of Affection with Travis KelceTaylor Swift surprises fans with a public display of affection towards Travis Kelce during her concert. This rare sight has left Swifties overjoyed.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Introduce Each Other to Their FamiliesAs their relationship continues to blossom under the media spotlight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look to be seeking some normalcy, introducing each other to their families.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Travis Kelce Talks About Meeting Taylor Swift's Father and Her PerformanceTravis Kelce discusses his meeting with Taylor Swift's father and her performance where she changed the lyrics of her song to reference him. He expresses his surprise and jokes about a viral video of him and his brother reacting to the lyric change.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »