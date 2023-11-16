Mistrial Declared in Case Against Former Louisville Police Officer

A mistrial was declared in the federal case against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who was charged with violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, and the judge ordered them to resume deliberations. Hankison had discussed the muzzle flashes he saw coming from the apartment during the trial.

