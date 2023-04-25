Mistrial declared in Austin police shooting case

The jury heard three weeks of witness testimony and watched hours of body camera footage. But after nearly a week of deliberations, the jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision, leading Judge Dayna Blazey to declare a mistrial on Wednesday, Nov. 15. During the trial, the jury was given information pertaining to Austin Police Department (APD) practices and procedures and the events that led up to the shooting. The court then took a break on Friday, Nov.
10, and the jury continued to deliberate all day Monday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 14. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 13, the jury delivered a note to the judge saying that it has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The judge then issued what is sometimes referred to as an "Allen charge," which is a set of instructions given to a deadlocked jury to encourage them to continue deliberating. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the jurors asked for more clarification on the charge the judge gave them. They also stated that they were in conflict over the testimonies of three witnesses: Officer Darrell Cantu-Harkless, Det. Benjamin Hart and Officer Mitchell Pieper
