Mistakes cost the Ravens a chance for a firm hold on first place in the AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Baltimore already has road wins against Cincinnati and Cleveland. A win against Pittsburgh would’ve given the Ravens a road sweep against the AFC North for the second time since 2002, but Baltimore committed three turnovers, including two in the final five minutes.

In the second quarter, the Ravens settled for a 23-yard field goal by Justin Tucker after end zone drops from Andrews and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens also had key drops later in the game from Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers. headtopics.com

The Ravens led 10-3 late in the second quarter and they were driving when a miscommunication prevented them from adding another Tucker field goal. “Guys thought they were in the neutral zone and went ahead and snapped it,” Harbaugh said. “That wasn’t what we were planning on doing. You could see Lamar was surprised by the snap.”

“We made the play calls that we made,” Harbaugh said. “They were things that we thought were going to get us into the end zone. That’s what we were trying to do.”

It's Week 5 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game. The Ravens vs. Steelers game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET.

