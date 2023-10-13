Missouri auditor investigates St. Louis jail amid concerns about management and treatment of inmates

FILE - Tishaura Jones addresses her supporters during her mayoral victory party, late Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Omega Center in St. Louis. The Missouri state auditor has launched an investigation, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, of the city jail in St. Louis, citing allegations of mismanagement, inadequate nutrition and medical care, and interference with a civilian oversight board.
The investigation by the office of Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick was triggered by a request from Democratic state Sen. Steve Roberts of St.
Following the launch of the investigation on Thursday, Fitzpatrick asked Mayor Tishaura Jones for the jail’s food vendor invoices, facility and operational policies, and health insurance contracts. He also wants correspondence with the city’s Detention Facilities Oversight Board. headtopics.com
Tensions between the mayor and community leaders escalated recently after three incarcerated people died within a six-week period. About 700 people are currently housed at the downtown jail.Alan Pulido scores 14th goal of the season and Sporting KC beats 10-man Real Salt Lake 3-2“We have a serious problem in St.
The city has complied with recommendations and made improvements following state audits over the past two years, Jones’ office said. But some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, as well as jail board members, have called for the firing of Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah. headtopics.com
Widely known Calif. marketing firm moving HQ to MissouriA Southern California-based marketing firm announced Tuesday that it’s moving its global headquarters away from the state next year.