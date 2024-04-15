Missouri Attorney General Faces Resistance in Accessing Planned Parenthood Patient Records

Despite a judge's ruling that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey can now access Planned Parenthood patient records — the third such ruling against transgender health clinics that could potentially expose whether they've been offering puberty blockers and transgender surgeries to children — Missouri 's top lawyer says he's still meeting significant 'stonewalling.

Just a few months later, Missouri enacted a law outlawing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-transition surgeries for minors. But the AG's investigations from prior to the law will continue across the state, the office told Fox News Digital. After the law was passed, Bailey’s office sent a letter to providers across Missouri, warning them to stop providing experimental treatment on children immediately.

My team will get to the bottom of how this clandestine network of clinics has subjected children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery, often without parental consent,' Bailey said. Fox News Digital has reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment. Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Missouri Attorney General Planned Parenthood Patient Records Transgender Health Clinics Puberty Blockers Transgender Surgeries Investigations

