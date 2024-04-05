Mississippi Woman Turns in Sons Accused of Shooting at Police Officer

A Mississippi woman turned her two sons in to police after they were accused of shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop . According to Holly Springs Police, it all stemmed from an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday morning, when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driving without headlights on the interstate. The suspects refused to stop and fired at least 2 shots at police officers. There were no officers reported injured during this incident.

“It was dangerous for the officers and any other pedestrian and anyone that was on that interstate at that time. That was a very dangerous situation,” Holly Springs police chief Darryl Bowens told WMC. The suspects were then able to get away from police, but their images were released to the public after being caught by a Ring door camera. Twenty-four hours later, the suspects' mother recognized the suspects' photos and turned her 17-year-old and 18-year-old sons in to police. "I don’t play no games with them.

Mississippi Woman Sons Police Shooting Traffic Stop Officers Dangerous Situation Surrender

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

