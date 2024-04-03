Mississippi Today reporters chosen for The New York Times Local Investigative Fellowship

Brian Howey and Nate Rosenfield, investigative reporters for the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting at Mississippi Today, have been selected for 2024 New York Times Local Investigations Fellowship. The program, led by Dean Baquet, a former executive editor of The New York Times, gives journalists the opportunity to produce signature investigative work focused on the state or region they’re reporting from.
Mississippi Today’s 2023 reporting in partnership with the Local Investigations Fellowship has been named as a finalist for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting
