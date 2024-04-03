Mississippi Today reporters chosen for The New York Times Local Investigative Fellowship

Brian Howey and Nate Rosenfield, investigative reporters for the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting at Mississippi Today, have been selected for 2024 New York Times Local Investigations Fellowship. The program, led by Dean Baquet, a former executive editor of The New York Times, gives journalists the opportunity to produce signature investigative work focused on the state or region they’re reporting from.

Mississippi Today’s 2023 reporting in partnership with the Local Investigations Fellowship has been named as a finalist for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MSTODAYnews / 🏆 275. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

FOX 5 NY named official partner of NY Liberty, to broadcast 2024 gamesWNYW FOX5 New York has been named the Official TV Partner of the New York Liberty.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Podcast: Inside the Medicaid expansion debate at the CapitolMississippi Today details the first earnest debate about Medicaid expansion at the Mississippi State Capitol.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

Missing New Jersey hiker found safe after being spotted on Ring camera in New YorkPolice said the woman regularly hikes at Ringwood State Park and was disoriented after spending the night in the woods.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

6 Months After New York Banned Airbnb, New Jersey Is Doing GreatNew York placed strict restrictions on short-term rentals last year. Rents still remain high, and some former hosts are frustrated. Meanwhile, Airbnb rentals in New Jersey are booming.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »