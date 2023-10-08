Mississippi Stories: Scott Stantis

by Marshall Ramsey, Mississippi Today October 8, 2023 https://youtu.be/vOo9nLw34W4 In this edition of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down fellow editorial cartoonist, Scott Stantis. Stantis, the editorial cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, lives in Birmingham, Ala. and was once the cartoonist for the (Memphis) Commercial Appeal and the Birmingham News.

He and Ramsey talk about what makes cartooning in the South so special, their careers, and what it is like to obtain a dream only to experience the demise of the editorial cartooning profession. This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Read more:

MSTODAYnews »

An Alabama city says a Mississippi city is dumping homeless people; Mississippi city denies misdeedsAn Alabama city claims police from a nearby Mississippi city are dropping off homeless people, but the Mississippi city denies wrongdoing. Officials from Mobile on Thursday accused Biloxi police officers of repeatedly dropping off homeless people near shelters in Mobile. Mobile officials suggest Biloxi police officers are implicitly threatening people with arrest if they don't agree to go to Mobile. The Mobile officials ask Biloxi to stop and threaten to request that federal officials investigat

Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Western MichiganFollow along for live updates on the biggest plays and the latest score as Mississippi State faces Western Michigan.

At the end of the Mississippi, a saltwater wedge overwhelms a communityNew Orleans and other Louisiana cities are facing threats to drinking water supplies as a saltwater wedge creeps up the drought-stricken Mississippi River.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Leaves WMU Game With Apparent InjuryMississippi State quarterback Will Rogers exited Saturday's game against the Western Michigan Broncos with an apparent injury.

Rogers throws 3 TD passes before injury, Mississippi State tops Western Michigan 41-28Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes before leaving with an injury and Mississippi State held off Western Michigan 41-28. The Bulldogs, who lost running back Jo’Quavious Marks in the first half, h

Griffin stretches his lead to 3 in Mississippi as he goes for first PGA Tour winBen Griffin is one round away from his first PGA Tour victory. Griffin had another bogey-free round in the Sanderson Farms Championship for a 66. He saved par on his last three holes that stretched his lead to three shots over Carl Yuan. Three other players are four shots behind going into the final day at the Country Club of Jackson. Griffin has plenty at stake on Sunday. A win gets him into the Masters, and he can start next year at Kapalua for The Sentry. He hopes to lean on experience from c