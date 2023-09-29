Mississippi sees spike in child care enrollment after abortion ban and child support policy change

Mississippi's human services director says the state has seen a consistent increase in the number of families accepting public assistance for child care since lawmakers banned abortion in almost all circumstances. Voucher enrollment further accelerated in May after Gov.

Tate Reeves, a Republican,from a council of early childhood administrators to do away with a 19-year-old policy that had forced single parents and guardians to seek child support from the other parent to be eligible for assistance through the Child Care Payment Program, which offers help to low-income parents.

Advocates had sought to change that policy for years, saying it deterred many single mothers from applying for assistance because, among other reasons, they feared identifying their former partners would lead to abuse. They also said that when parents couldn’t find child care, it prevented them from getting back to work.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, also a Republican, disputed the idea that the abortion ban has had an impact on child care voucher enrollment. He said the increase cannot be tied to Dobbs because “we actually have less live births than we did before,” and the spike results instead from the May policy change. headtopics.com

only if the woman’s life is in danger or if a pregnancy is caused by a rape that has been reported to law enforcement.

“It’s clear to me it’s not the Dobbs decision. It’s the fact that we made this policy decision that’s been approved by the governor and that you’re seeing thousands of people become eligible because of that,” Hosemann said. “And the other side of that coin has to be that you will see less fathers responsible because they’re not being disclosed by an individual.”

Anderson said more children are being born in Mississippi than there would have been had abortion still been legal, leading to increased demand for services.

“Whether that’s a direct corollary from Dobbs, I don’t know. We can debate that,” Anderson said.

In a statement, Reeves’ office said the May decision was made because the governor “is always looking for more ways to make state government more effective and efficient.”

“He listened to the experts and made the decision based on their recommendation that a change in this policy would allow more mothers to enter the workforce without being penalized,” said Cory Custer, the governor’s deputy chief of staff. “If it is determined that the previous policy is a better path to prosperity, we will be happy to return.”Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at