Mississippi Mother Accused of Neglect After Police Shooting of Son

In May 2023, a Mississippi police officer shot and wounded 11-year-old Aderrien Murry after responding to a domestic incident at his family's home. Now, officials are accusing his mother, Nakala Murry, of neglecting her three children during the incident.

Aderrien had called 911 for help but was shot in the chest by Sgt. Greg Capers. The court filing mentions an unnamed witness who saw Nakala's ex-boyfriend, John Nolden, assaulting her in front of the children.

Mississippi Mother Neglect Police Shooting Domestic Incident Ex-Boyfriend Assault

