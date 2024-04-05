Mississippi Legislature Sets Lower Revenue Estimate for Upcoming Year

Budget writers in the Mississippi Legislature will have slightly less money to spend during the coming year than they did in the current one. Top members of the House and Senate met Friday and set a revenue estimate of $7.6 billion for the year that begins July 1. That is a decrease of 1% from the current year. The estimate is experts' best guess of how much money the state will collect, based on economic trends including employment rates and consumer spending patterns.

Legislators are in a four-month session that is scheduled to end in early May. During the next few weeks, they are supposed to finish writing the budget for the coming year, deciding how much to spend on schools, prisons, health care and other services. Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Friday that legislators will be prudent with money

