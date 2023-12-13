Mississippi Legislature bigger than most even as population lags

At noon on Jan. 2, one of the largest law-making bodies in the country – the Mississippi Legislature – will convene for a 120-day regular session. Mississippi has one of the largest legislatures even though the state ranks as the 35th most populous of the nation’s 50 states. And Mississippi’s population ranking has been dropping in recent decades. In 2000, for instance, Mississippi was the 32nd most populous state.

But for decades, Mississippi has had one of the nation’s biggest legislatures in terms of number of members. Whether the fact the Mississippi Legislature is so large is good or bad for the state depends on perspective. It could be argued that Mississippi legislators represent fewer people, making them closer and more responsive to their constituents. Others could argue that the Legislature is bloated and would be more efficient with fewer members





MSTODAYnews » / 🏆 275. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egg Bowl: Mississippi vs Mississippi State Picks and PredictionsThe NFL on Thanksgiving is great... but real ones know the best game of the day takes place tonight in Starkville where Mississippi takes on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. I break down this rivalry game and give you my best bet over Covers:

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Alabama Legislature Reveals Plans for New State HouseWhat do you think of the design of the new Alabama State House and grounds? The planned new State House is on the upper right side of the image facing the circular green space. The current State House is on the site that will become the green space. More:

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Mississippi State fires first-year football coach Zach ArnettMississippi State fired head football coach Zach Arnett on Monday following the team's blowout loss to Texas A&M over the weekend. The Bulldogs are 4-6.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Mississippi State fires 1st-year football coach Zach ArnettMississippi State fired head football coach Zach Arnett on Monday following the team's blowout loss to Texas A&M over the weekend. The Bulldogs are 4-6.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach ArnettMississippi State fired Zach Arnett after going 4-6 in his first year on the job, marking the second day in a row an SEC school fired its coach.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Texas A&M fires football coach Jimbo Fisher after win over Mississippi StateTexas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork revealed the decision to fire football coach Jimbo Fisher in his fifth year with the Aggies sprung from the program being 'stuck in neutral'. Fisher was fired on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a dominant 51-10 win over Mississippi State.

Source: DailyMail - 🏆 86. / 68 Read more »