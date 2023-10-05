Mississippi encourages extra hunting to tame record deer population

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.RAYMOND, Miss.

Mississippi is home to more than 1.5 million deer, a state record, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. In an effort to keep the deer population under control, the department gave hunters the green light Wednesday to grow their harvests during the current and upcoming hunting seasons.

“Since there are more deer out there than there has been, there is less food for each individual to get to. That’s why we’re encouraging hunters to take an extra deer this season on their bag limit,” William McKinley, the wildlife department’s deer program coordinator, told. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Marshall Ramsey: SpittakeNonprofit Mississippi News

Favre deposition set in Mississippi welfare caseBrett Favre is scheduled to testify Oct. 26 as part of Mississippi's civil lawsuit seeking to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds.

Canada's wildfires take devastating toll on wildlifeNo droppings, tracks, nests or other traces of wildlife—Canada's boreal forests were devastated by record wildfires this year.

Woman on morning beach stroll has 'magic' wildlife encounter'I really appreciate that you respected its wildness and didn't try to pet or touch it,' said a user on Instagram.

‘Tiger King’ animal trainer 'Doc' Antle gets suspended sentence for wildlife trafficking in VirginiaVirginia's attorney general says an animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has received a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of wildlife trafficking.

‘Tiger King’ animal trainer 'Doc' Antle gets suspended sentence for wildlife trafficking in VirginiaVirginia's attorney general says an animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has received a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of wildlife trafficking.