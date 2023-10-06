The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
Before becoming governor in 2019, Reeves served two terms as lieutenant governor and two terms as state treasurer. Promising an administration that “looks like Mississippi, racially and regionally,” Presley’s comments follow a legislative session in which Jackson was at the center of debates over infrastructure woes and crime. A state law that would have authorized some circuit court judges to beReeves supported the law and said it would help protect residents from violent crime.
Keshun Brown, a Jackson resident who said he is voting for Presley, pulled Presley aside during Friday’s event. He insisted the candidate prioritize crime. Black voters and lawmakers in Mississippi are overwhelmingly Democratic, while Republicans command majority support among white voters and hold supermajorities in the state Legislature. Republicans also hold all statewide elected offices. headtopics.com
Presley Highlights Medicaid in Campaign to Unseat Mississippi’s G.O.P. GovernorBrandon Presley is using Medicaid expansion as a wedge issue in his challenge to Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi.