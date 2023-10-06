The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Before becoming governor in 2019, Reeves served two terms as lieutenant governor and two terms as state treasurer. Promising an administration that “looks like Mississippi, racially and regionally,” Presley’s comments follow a legislative session in which Jackson was at the center of debates over infrastructure woes and crime. A state law that would have authorized some circuit court judges to beReeves supported the law and said it would help protect residents from violent crime.

Keshun Brown, a Jackson resident who said he is voting for Presley, pulled Presley aside during Friday’s event. He insisted the candidate prioritize crime. Black voters and lawmakers in Mississippi are overwhelmingly Democratic, while Republicans command majority support among white voters and hold supermajorities in the state Legislature. Republicans also hold all statewide elected offices. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Gov. Tate Reeves, challenger Brandon Presley continue to debate over debatesGov. Tate Reeves announced he has agreed to a Nov. 1 debate. Challenger Brandon Presley says it's not enough and hasn't agreed to the debate.

New Tate Reeves ad accuses Brandon Presley of accepting illegal campaign contributionsGov. Tate Reeves’ campaign aired an ad accusing Brandon Presley of illegally accepting money from solar leaders. Presley denies accusation.

Presley Highlights Medicaid in Campaign to Unseat Mississippi’s G.O.P. GovernorBrandon Presley is using Medicaid expansion as a wedge issue in his challenge to Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi.

Black Conservative Argues Transatlantic Slave Trade Was Result Of Fatherlessness In Black CommunitySTANFORD, CA—Offering a concise explanation for the complex interaction of economic forces that gave rise to the widespread enslavement of Africans, a Black conservative scholar argued Wednesday that the transatlantic slave trade was the result of fatherlessness in the Black community. “The lack of strong role models…

Black pastors urge voters to 'save Black lives' by defeating Ohio pro-choice measureBlack pastors in Ohio are joining other faith leaders in the fight to beat back an abortion rights amendment on the state's November ballot, an issue that the pastors describe as life or death.

Research indicates Black women homebuyers outpace Black men—experts speculate education disparities are driving factorBlack women and millennials are key drivers of current Black homeownership rates—and that they are outpacing Black men.