The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Watts was named chief of police in February 2022. He was the first person to hold the position in the newly incorporated city and helped build the city’s police department from the ground up. His work included helping design the city’s first police station to drawing up the shoulder patch that goes on police officers’ uniforms. The department currently has 12 full-time officers, six part-time officers, and four or five reserve officers.

Watts was formerly a watch commander for the Madison Police Department as well as the director of security at Merit Health Central. He began his career in law enforcement with the Jackson Police Department in 1992. In 2012, Watts joined the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office as a captain.

A replacement for Watts has not been announced, though Watts said it likely will be Assistant Chief Barry Hale.

Read more:

AP »

How Alabama tuned out and shut down cowbells at Mississippi StateHow Alabama football played through the noise and and emptied the stands at Davis Wade Stadium.

Mississippi State's Arnett talks Alabama loss, interceptions and MilroeHere's what Zach Arnett had to say after his Mississippi State team lost to Alabama Saturday.

Hundreds of cars line Hardy Court for opening day of Cruisin’ the CoastAmerica’s biggest block party has returned to South Mississippi for the 27th Cruisin’ the Coast.

Among the Cabin Fanatics of Mississippi’s Giant HousepartyFor more than a hundred years, the Neshoba County Fair has drawn revellers from all over the country. Why do they keep coming back?

The Musical Legacy of a Mississippi Prison FarmThe new album “Some Mississippi Sunday Morning” collects gospel songs recorded inside a notorious penitentiary.

Laphonza Butler, California's newest senator, will join three other Mississippi natives in U.S. SenateFour of the nation’s 100 U.S. senators will now hail from Mississippi after Laphonza Butler was appointed to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Wendell Watts recently submitted his resignation and said his last day as chief of the city, located about 17 miles north of Jackson, will be on Monday. He told news outlets he couldn’t comment on his future plans.

Watts was named chief of police in February 2022. He was the first person to hold the position in the newly incorporated city and helped build the city’s police department from the ground up. His work included helping design the city’s first police station to drawing up the shoulder patch that goes on police officers’ uniforms. The department currently has 12 full-time officers, six part-time officers, and four or five reserve officers.

Watts was formerly a watch commander for the Madison Police Department as well as the director of security at Merit Health Central. He began his career in law enforcement with the Jackson Police Department in 1992. In 2012, Watts joined the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office as a captain.

A replacement for Watts has not been announced, though Watts said it likely will be Assistant Chief Barry Hale.

“I brought him on for the sole reason to follow me and take over after I left,” he said. “The department is in a great position for him to continue going in the direction we are going or to go in another direction.”