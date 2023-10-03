The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Jean Robinson, 78, of Gorham, was stopped in a breakdown lane before pulling in front of the tractor-trailer, which hit her vehicle broadside shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lewiston, troopers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was unhurt.

Robinson disappeared after she departed to visit a relative’s home in Southwest Harbor. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for her, officials said. Similar to an Amber Alert for missing children, a Silver Alert triggers a search for people who are missing and who have dementia or other mental or developmental disabilities.

Read more:

AP »

Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teenBrotchner is about 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pink shorts.

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pillorying continues, Silver extends decline over 11%The XAG/USD continues to sag, crashing into the $21.00 handle as Monday see Silver prices extend declines kicked off in Friday's broad-market sell-off

Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Terre HauteThe Terre Haute Police Department said Selena Brotchner was last seen Monday, Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m.

Silver Alert declared for southern Indiana manRay Miles, 70, is missing from Sellersburg and was last seen Sunday Oct. 1.

Amber Alert issued for Charlotte Sena, 9, who went missing from NY state park'The day turned into every parent’s nightmare,' New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Search for missing 9-year-old intensifies following weekend AMBER AlertNew York State Police are still searching for a missing 9-year-old girl in Moreau Lake State Park.