Missing Woman's Family Holds Out Hope for Answers

As the sun shines over Mission Bay, we see tourists and locals alike enjoying the scenic San Diego staple. But it's a sign that another day has passed without Rosie Rende. Rosie was very talented, very high spirits. We used to say hyper. Like I said very talented- she played the piano, she sang, she acted, she danced. That's how Mallegni remembers her 20-year-old cousin. We were very close. She was the maid of honor at my wedding. I babysat for her when she was young.
Mallegni watched as her cousin grew up in San Francisco and eventually moved away from her hometown, San Francisco, to San Diego in the summer of 1981. She seemed a little more mature. A little more calmed down and I think. I told her to have fun and to be careful. Those words were uttered just one month before Mallegni got the devastating call. I think I screamed. My husband was standing close nearby and he just stopped what he was doing because he knew it was something really bad. I think I said 'murdered?!
