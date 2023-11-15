Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found in Boyfriend's Refrigerator

The remains of a missing Texas woman last seen alive over a year ago were found stuffed in a refrigerator at her boyfriend's home, and police documents reveal he had threatened to kill her on several occasions. Chad Christopher Stevens, 41, has been charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse in connection with the death of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab, McKinney Police said.

Schwab was reported missing on June 28 by her mother in McKinney, a suburb of Dallas–Fort Worth. On Nov. 12, during the execution of a search warrant on Stevens' property, a body was found in a refrigerator wrapped in 'copious amounts of plastic wrap' in the kitchen of the home, the arrest affidavit said. That body was later identified by the Collin County medical examiner's office as Schwab. During interviews with police, Stevens said Schwab died in his home on July 26, 2022 and he admitted to hiding her body in the fridge, claiming he didn't know what to do with it, according to authoritie

