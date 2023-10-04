Missing teacher assistant Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga’s loved ones report creepy messages: ‘Never gonna see her again’

Missing Georgia grandmother, 48, found dead, ex-boyfriend busted on multiple chargesOut-of-town wedding guest missing after possible shark attack during group backpacking outing in California Bay Area

A 24-year-old teacher assistant vanished last week after dropping a friend off — and police fear that foul play may be involved in her disappearance after loved ones reported receiving suspicious text messages taunting them that they’re “never gonna see her again.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was last seen on surveillance cameras dropping off a friend in the Creekside Mobile Home Park in Seagoville around 8 p.m. the night of Sept. 27. The Dallas Independent School District teacher assistant’s unexplained disappearance is abnormal, her family says. headtopics.com

“When we found out that she never made it home that Wednesday night, it was a hint, like, hey, something’s going on,” her cousin, Litzy Mendez,“She always makes it home, she was very punctual at work, she didn’t show up the next day, we said this is not okay, something is going on.

Things took a creepy turn, however, when Olascoaga’s family and friends began receiving foreboding text messages. “We got some random text messages, a friend of hers got them, ‘hey are you missing someone,’ ‘you’re never gonna find her and you’re never gonna see her again,’” said Barroso.Police are investigating the text messages Olascoaga’s family has received since her disappearance. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Dallas ISD teacher assistant missing after reportedly dropping off friend at mobile home parkSeagoville police and the Texas Rangers are looking for missing 24-year-old Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga who they believe could be in danger.

Dallas ISD educator missing, police say text messages may indicate foul playJennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24, is believed to have gone missing after dropping a friend off at a mobile home park in Seagoville, Texas, on Sept. 27.

Dallas teacher’s assistant missing; texts suggest foul play after car found abandonedJennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24, was first reported missing on Sept. 28 after being last seen in Seagoville.

Oyarzabal and Mendez on target as Real Sociedad win 2-0 at SalzburgMikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez scored first-half goals to give Real Sociedad a comfortable 2-0 win at Salzburg in their Champions League Group D clash on Tuesday.

Missing Dallas ISD educator last seen in Seagoville, police sayPolice say Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was seen on surveillance footage last Wednesday. Her car was found the next day.

Jennifer Lopez Literally Elevated a Billowy Shirt Dress With Ankle-Breaking Gold Platform HeelsJennifer Lopez posted on Instagram wearing a Schiaparelli shirt dress and sky-high platform heels.