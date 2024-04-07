Missing San Diego Dog Found 2,000 Miles Away in Michigan

A San Diego family's dog missing since the summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in suburban Detroit. The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society found the dog, named Mishka, and contacted her owners. Mishka had an identity chip implanted with her owners' information. The family traveled from San Diego to Michigan for a reunion with Mishka. The dog had wandered away from her owner's workplace and her collar had the family's phone number.

The animal welfare group believes she was stolen and sold before ending up in Michigan. Veterinarian Nancy Pillsbury examined Mishka and cleared her to travel back to California

Dog Missing San Diego Michigan Reunion Identity Chip Stolen Sold Animal Welfare Veterinarian

