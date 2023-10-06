Missing Katy Perry songwriter found 'alive,' friend says

Vanished TV news anchor had ‘secret final fling’ before 1995 disappearance: private eyeGrandma found dead in empty field complained of ‘tough times’ with beau days before death: friend
The model and songwriter who co-wrote Katy Perry’s “Walking on Air” has apparently been found “safe” nearly four months after she first went missing, a friend said.“She was found a few hours ago, so she is safe right now. The family has asked for privacy and the police [haven’t] given me any details yet though, so I only know that she was found so far,” Foss said.
The missing persons investigation has also been closed, the Beverly Hills Police Department told the outlet. headtopics.com
“I just wanted to share that my friend, Camela has been found and she is safe,” the post allegedly read. “I can’t offer any other details than that, but I wanted to thank everyone for all of your support. We would not have found her without you. Thank you!!!”Montgomery reported Leierth-Segura missing in July after her family in Sweden was unable to contact her.
“I know she was facing some challenging times […] but nobody realized the extent, because she had a lot of pride and she was very stoic about that kind of thing,” Montgomery said. headtopics.com
Dolce & Gabbana taps Katy Perry for fragrance debutitemprop=description content=The Italian fashion house has unveiled “Devotion,” its latest scent for women, with advertisements starring the American singer.