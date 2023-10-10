Missing Israeli man attended festival before going silent amid Hamas attacks

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7, Iranian-backed terrorists initiated a brutal surprise ground attack and rocket barrage on Israel. Hamas terrorists have raped, tortured and murdered hundreds of civilians with repeat pounding of airstrikes and acts of terrorism from the ground. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war Saturday.

He gave them a happy place away from violent situations at home, even just for a brief time. 'It’s very tough work, especially in Israel,' he said of his brother’s role as a manager and instructor at the youth center. 'He really liked the youth and to give from himself to our neighborhood.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Abandoned cars underline panic at Israeli music festival where Hamas gunmen killed hundredsHundreds of cars abandoned in the scramble to flee a massacre at an Israeli music festival where Hamas gunmen killed 260 people and took captives back into Gaza underline the scale of the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.

Hamas Attack: Hundreds Killed and Israeli Hostages Taken Into GazaIsrael has carried out dozens of retaliatory strikes on targets in Gaza, after an unprecedented Hamas attack left around 300 Israelis dead and 1,864 wounded. At least 256 Palestinians have been killed so far and more than 1,788 injured in Israeli counterstrikes on Gaza. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Image

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

9 Americans killed in Israeli-Hamas conflict, unknown number missingGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com