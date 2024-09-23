Missing Boy From 1951 Found After Decades With Help Of Ancestry Test

Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland , California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test , old photos and newspaper clippings.The Bay Area News Group reported Friday that Albino's niece in Oakland â with assistance from police, the FBI and the Justice Department â located her uncle living on the East Coast.

A further search at the time yielded no answers or any response from him, she said.In early 2024, she and her daughters began searching again. On a visit to the Oakland Public Library, she looked at microfilm of Tribune articles, including one that had a picture of Luis and Roger, which convinced her that she was on the right track. She went to the Oakland police the same day.Investigators eventually agreed the new lead was substantial, and a new missing persons case was opened.

