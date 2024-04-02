Missed Connection at a Dance Party

You, tall with that damn smile, arrived with you two friends, in your cute leather jacket and white sneakers. We were pretty close, looking at each other sometime, while dancing. Fourth row maybe, center. You asked if we were Canadian with my friends, I angrily replied “we are French!”, while I actually only wanted to chat with you. I was so shy, couldn’t even get you away from that other guy dancing too closed behind you, while your two friends were having a good time.

I wish we could have started a conversation." with OP. PoPville is not affiliated with either party, please proceed with any potential connection at your own risk using caution as you would any online encounter. For those curious about past missed connections, many have been made and when possible I'll try to update when/if more are made.3600 block of 14th Street, NW Jared reported: "Hit and run Colombia heights 14th street NW. In front of Artemis. She was a pedestrian. The car sped off."

Missed Connection – Dupont Circle Sunday morningPhoto by angela n. Ed. Note: If this was you, please email princeofpetworthgmail.com so I can put you in touch with OP. “Dear PoPville, I was catching up with a friend in Dupont Circle on Sunday morning (3/24). You were at a photography meetup in an orange jacket sporting a sexy mustache.

Missed Connection – ArtomaticEd. Note: If this was you, please email princeofpetworthgmail.com so I can put you in touch with OP. “Dear PoPville, We were at Artomatic on Saturday, early afternoon. You were with a female friend who was telling you that you need to see my Keith Haring jacket.

Missed Connection in Kalorama ParkA person recalls a missed connection with a dog owner in Kalorama Park and expresses a desire to reconnect.

MISSED Connection – Kalorama ParkPhoto by brunofish Ed. Note: If this was you, please email princeofpetworthgmail.com so I can put you in touch with OP. 'Dear PoPville, I have an overdue missed connection from April 5th 2023 that I still think about so I figured it was worth a try.

Missed Connection – Capitol Hill-area barPhoto by Jeff Vincent Ed. Note: If this was you, please email princeofpetworthgmail.com so I can put you in touch with OP. 'Dear PoPville, Passing through my local Capitol Hill-area bar I noticed you while I was helping some friends that work there clear tables. You approached me and we chatted.

Missed Connection – tennis at Banneker on SaturdayPhoto by DCbmyers Ed. Note: If this was you, please email princeofpetworthgmail.com so I can put you in touch with OP. 'Dear PoPville, I was meeting a friend to play tennis at Banneker on Saturday around 9am and you were on the first court in a green sweatshirt and black shorts.

