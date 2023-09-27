Miss Manners: Why must I collect the trash at the table when eating at a casual dining establishment?

Either I gather up this debris and dispose of it at the hostess stand or in the restroom, or it sits there the entire meal.

Yes, I can ask the server to take it, but I feel awkward holding onto small handfuls of trash and handing them to a server. What does Miss Manners advise? Am I doomed to look at trash for my entire meal?

Although the availability of non-casual dining declines every day, Miss Manners would like to believe that there is limited overlap between restaurants with paper napkins and those that employ roving waitstaff. As she waits for it to disappear entirely (the use of paper napkins, not formal dining), she has no objection to your pushing the detritus into a neat pile under the shade of the artificial floral centerpiece

