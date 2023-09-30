Miss Manners: Why is there always one person on a video conference call who keeps his camera off?

I find this disconcerting and rude -- like someone eavesdropping on the conversation. There can be good reasons for staying off camera: Maybe the person is in a public place or shared workspace, or they are in a health care environment and don’t want to risk displaying private patient information accidentally.

A less-good reason is that they are working from home and their spare room is a mess. With all the nifty virtual backgrounds available, though, many of these problems could be fixed.

When I am the meeting leader, I will address this at the start, inviting people off camera to “join us” so we can all see each other. I’ve even gone so far as to cite my hearing challenges in my request. Even so, it’s not uncommon for one or more folks to just stay off, with no explanation or apology.

Is it unreasonable or inappropriate for me to ask folks to turn on their cameras? Beyond a polite request or appealing to an accommodation of my disability, is there another way to approach this? Or do I just have to figure that they may be as uncomfortable on camera as I am not being able to see them? headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

Miss Manners: Am I out of line in asking people not to hide during video meetings?Some co-workers still keep their cameras off, with no explanation.

Miss Manners: What’s the proper way to split a restaurant bill?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

| Miss Manners: All her siblings are in the wedding — except her brotherDoes he deserve an explanation about why he’s not in his sister’s wedding like the rest of his siblings?

Miss Manners: I confronted the bride about the exclusion, and she got all defensiveHer brother was upset to learn (and not from her) that he didn’t make the cut.

Miss Manners: My sister is leaving our brother out of her weddingAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

| Miss Manners: I want cameras to be turned on during virtual meetingsA letter writer finds it easier to hear when everyone has their cameras on during virtual meetings.