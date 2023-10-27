Miss Manners: Was I supposed to accommodate an uninvited guest’s coffee preferences?

He was very offended and rude and told me that I should always accommodate guests and keep it available.

Remember, he was uninvited. When inviting company over for coffee, I am more willing to accommodate guests and buy something that I will not use, but not for an acquaintance who just happened by one day.

