Miss Manners: Stepson always takes last-minute guests to family events

I have been married to my husband for 33 years now and have three stepsons. The problem is with one of my stepsons, “Roy,” who is 47 years old and lives in another state. Whenever I host small family events, Roy inevitably invites another guest and asks me afterward if they may attend.His guests are always pleasant and I have nothing against them.

I find it extremely rude for Roy to call me the day before an event and ask if it is okay for “Lauren” or “Jenna” to join us. It always changes the tone of our conversations, as not everyone knows his “friend” well, not to mention the burden it places on me to quickly run out and buy another steak, guest favor, etc.

He proceeded to tell me he would pick up an extra lobster from a nearby supermarket. I explained that they would not be the same, with his being much smaller. He then said he had already invited her. I caved and traveled back to the seafood store, spending more money, gas and time to accommodate his guest. headtopics.com

Also, instead of name cards, I had taken the time to gather pictures of each family member and place them in small matching gold frames, which I hoped would add a little extra fun to the party as guests found their seats and shared their photos with each other. This stranger would obviously be left out, making things awkward.

