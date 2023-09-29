Miss Manners: My sister is getting married and all of her siblings will be in the wedding except one

I confronted my sister, and she said it’s her fiancé’s choice. DEAR MISS MANNERS: My sister is getting married for the second time, and is having a traditional wedding party for the first time. My sisters and I are in the wedding, and our children are all included.

We have realized, though, that our brother was not asked to be a groomsman or anything else. I confronted my sister, and she said it’s her fiancé’s choice, and that he has had his close friends and cousins chosen for his wedding for a long time. I said she could have at least let our brother know, as we all expected him to be included. He was upset to learn that he is the only one in the family to be left out.

She went on a diatribe about how we shouldn’t have had any expectations that anyone would be included, it’s her day, and she won’t “force” her fiance to include him (though she also didn’t even suggest it). headtopics.com

I do genuinely hate to stir up trouble for her, as I know how stressful wedding planning can be, but this isn’t about flowers or DJs; this is about excluding our brother.

