Miss Manners: Must I tell these nosy people about my dead fiance?

: Although Miss Manners understands that you wear the ring as a sign of respect for your fiance, you must concede that doing so is bound to cause confusion, even among those who are too polite to pry. While she does not defend the nosy, the surest way to avoid being asked about the ring is to move it to another finger — a change your fiance would no doubt have understood.: I have noticed a peculiar new phenomenon: people’s refusal to knock on the front door. When a tradesperson, or even a friend, arrives at my house, they will just text “I’m here” from their vehicle.

What is the proper response to this? I generally feel obliged to get up and go out to their car, which I do not appreciate.: It is unclear to Miss Manners if these people are planning to stay. “Wonderful. We’re here” — accompanied by opening the door — should suffice for a dinner guest.

The delivery person who does not want to get out of the car is unilaterally changing the rules, which generally assume delivery to the door. To those persons, Miss Manners would suggest you respond, “Thanks. Please just leave it at the front door.”: I have an acquaintance who has had severe health problems in recent years and is now often housebound. I visit as often as I can, and take her out as her health permits.

She has developed a habit of creating group texts and sending out holiday greetings, photos and other nonessential communications. I don’t care to have my phone constantly pinging with inane graphics and people responding with thumbs-up and heart emojis, but I tolerate it because I know it makes her happy, and it’s her way of staying in touch when she can’t go out.

