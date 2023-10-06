Miss Manners: Line-jumper cuts in front of cancer patient

I recently encountered a very rude line-jumper. I said nothing to her but wish I had, and I wonder whether Miss Manners can suggest a polite statement for some similar future occurrence.At the end of a 6 1/2-hour chemo session for my aggressive cancer, I was waiting for either of the two administrators to complete my paperwork. (Each was with a patient.
I was about to tell her that she could go ahead of me, but then she simply did — without bothering to ask. Then she departed without apologizing to me or thanking me. I thought, “Okay, I’m going to cut her some slack — she’s worried, and I empathize. Waiting a little longer isn’t the end of the world, even though I’m worn out and having unpleasant side effects.”But a few minutes later, she and I were outside for about 10 minutes, I on a bench and she in her car about 15 feet away.
I would have liked to say, “This is a cancer center. Did you not realize that I’m a patient? My chemo took 6 1/2 hours. I’m worn out from it, plus I have an aggressive form of cancer and very little time. You jumped the line and made me wait, and then you neither apologized to me nor thanked me. Do better in the future.”I am not sure you were aware back there, but I was waiting before you. headtopics.com
Miss Manners herself was once in line, someone cut in, she told them she was waiting and the line-jumper smugly replied, “I know.” She tells you this not to depress you further, but so that maybe you will not admonish yourself for staying silent. Miss Manners did. She is no more authorized to give unsolicited etiquette lessons than you are.