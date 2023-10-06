Miss Manners: Line-jumper cuts in front of cancer patient

I recently encountered a very rude line-jumper. I said nothing to her but wish I had, and I wonder whether Miss Manners can suggest a polite statement for some similar future occurrence.At the end of a 6 1/2-hour chemo session for my aggressive cancer, I was waiting for either of the two administrators to complete my paperwork. (Each was with a patient.

I was about to tell her that she could go ahead of me, but then she simply did — without bothering to ask. Then she departed without apologizing to me or thanking me. I thought, “Okay, I’m going to cut her some slack — she’s worried, and I empathize. Waiting a little longer isn’t the end of the world, even though I’m worn out and having unpleasant side effects.”But a few minutes later, she and I were outside for about 10 minutes, I on a bench and she in her car about 15 feet away.

I would have liked to say, “This is a cancer center. Did you not realize that I’m a patient? My chemo took 6 1/2 hours. I’m worn out from it, plus I have an aggressive form of cancer and very little time. You jumped the line and made me wait, and then you neither apologized to me nor thanked me. Do better in the future.”I am not sure you were aware back there, but I was waiting before you. headtopics.com

Miss Manners herself was once in line, someone cut in, she told them she was waiting and the line-jumper smugly replied, “I know.” She tells you this not to depress you further, but so that maybe you will not admonish yourself for staying silent. Miss Manners did. She is no more authorized to give unsolicited etiquette lessons than you are.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Miss Manners: Is it bad manners to swear in the ER if the patient is unconscious?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Miss Manners: Is it wrong for medical staff to swear in the presence of unconscious patients?Read advice columns from around the nation on relationships, finance, family and more on nj.com

Miss Manners: People often mistake me as my kids’ grandmotherHow does she respond to people mistaking her as her kids’ grandmother?

Miss Manners: My wife insists this is a rule about children’s birthday partiesIt seems quite demanding, but then I had a notoriously informal upbringing.

Miss Manners: Must a child’s birthday party involve more than cake and soft drinks?Read advice columns from around the nation on relationships, finance, family and more on nj.com

Miss Manners: What to say when a parent is mistaken for a grandparent?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.