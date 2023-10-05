Miss Manners: Is it wrong for medical staff to swear in the presence of unconscious patients?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I have been watching programs that chronicle the real lives of people working and receiving care in the ER. The staff often use vulgar language with one another, sometimes in front of patients who may or may not be conscious enough to hear them.

I am not a fan of such raw language, but I do not try to control the speech of others. But if I were the patient, I would feel jarred by hearing these unpleasantries from those caring for me at my bedside.

What does etiquette say about governing your speech around visitors to your workplace, where using vulgarities is acceptable? Does it matter if the visitor may or may not be able understand what’s being... headtopics.com

GENTLE READER: Morality may find such behavior equally reprehensible in private, but Etiquette only objects to comments made in the presence of the patient. However, Common Sense, seconded by Miss Manners, counsels against putting too much faith in the power of anesthesia. Or in believing that things are as bad as they are reported on television.

Miss Manners: Does saying ‘congratulations’ to a bride-to-be imply she’s lucky to have found someone?Miss Manners: How do I tell my adult, employed children they can treat us to a meal once in a while?If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com

