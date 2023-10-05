Miss Manners: If beef, chicken and pasta are offered as wedding meal options, don’t ask for fish

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Our daughter and our future son-in-law selected three meal options for their wedding: one beef, one chicken and one vegetarian pasta. They would certainly ask the caterer to make special accommodations if someone alerted them to a food allergy, but it seems rude for guests to make special requests for other reasons.

I have made many meal selections for events that I might not choose at a restaurant, but I don’t go to special events to eat my favorite food. I go for the people (or causes) I care about. My dad (the bride’s grandfather) learned of the meal options through a conversation this week. He texted me the next day, saying that he and his girlfriend “would like to enjoy the meal at the wedding” and therefore want me to request fish for them -- either salmon or whitefish.

While I know that they eat a lot of fish, I am not aware of this being anything more than a preference -- and a recent one in my dad’s case, since I’ve seen him eat just about everything my whole life. I am stunned and unsure how to respond. headtopics.com

GENTLE READER: Being stunned is a strong reaction to your father's relatively minor, albeit misguided, request. Tell Pa that fish isn't one of the options.

