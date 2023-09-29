| Miss Manners: I want cameras to be turned on during virtual meetings

A letter writer finds it easier to hear when everyone has their cameras on during virtual meetings. There can be good reasons for staying off camera: Maybe the person is in a public place or shared workspace, or they are in a health-care environment and don’t want to risk displaying private patient information accidentally.

A less good reason is that they are working from home and their spare room is a mess. With all the nifty virtual backgrounds available, though, many of these problems could be fixed.

When I am the meeting leader, I will address this at the start, inviting people off camera to “join us” so we can all see each other. I’ve even gone so far as to cite my hearing challenges in my request. Even so, it’s not uncommon for one or more folks to just stay off, with no explanation or apology.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Miss Manners: I was annoyed by the fuss over the cost of my dinnerIt’s not like this woman needs the extra $20.

| Miss Manners: My sister pulled out a calculator when we split the checkA letter writer is annoyed at their sister for pulling out a calculator when the dinner bill came.

Miss Manners: What’s the proper way to split a restaurant bill?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

| Miss Manners: All her siblings are in the wedding — except her brotherDoes he deserve an explanation about why he’s not in his sister’s wedding like the rest of his siblings?

Miss Manners: I confronted the bride about the exclusion, and she got all defensiveHer brother was upset to learn (and not from her) that he didn’t make the cut.

Miss Manners: My sister is leaving our brother out of her weddingAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.