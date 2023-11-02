Miss Manners: How come no one rings the doorbell anymore?

The delivery person who does not want to get out of the car is unilaterally changing the rules, which generally assume delivery to the door. To those people, Miss Manners would suggest you respond, “Thanks. Please just leave it at the front door.” Note the absence of sarcasm — and thus, impoliteness — in her responses.I have an acquaintance who has had severe health problems in recent years and is now often housebound. I visit as often as I can, and take her out as her health permits.
She has developed a habit of creating group texts and sending out holiday greetings, photos and other nonessential communications. I don’t care to have my phone constantly pinging with inane graphics and people responding with thumbs-up and heart emojis, but I tolerate it because I know it makes her happy, and it’s her way of staying in touch when she can’t go out.
But then my friend sent out some photos that included me and my ex. The breakup was painful for me, and the pictures were a random and jarring intrusion, leaving me sad for the rest of the day. Is there a polite way to ask my friend not to send photos of my ex?that etiquette can tell us how to put a stop to objectionable behavior, but not how much one should tolerate it due to mitigating circumstances.Ask your friend not, in future, to send photos of your ex.
understands that you wear the ring as a sign of respect for your fiancé, you must concede that doing so is bound to cause confusion, even among those who are too polite to pry.
