Miss Manners: How come no one rings the doorbell anymore?

The delivery person who does not want to get out of the car is unilaterally changing the rules, which generally assume delivery to the door. To those people, Miss Manners would suggest you respond, “Thanks. Please just leave it at the front door.” Note the absence of sarcasm — and thus, impoliteness — in her responses.I have an acquaintance who has had severe health problems in recent years and is now often housebound. I visit as often as I can, and take her out as her health permits.

She has developed a habit of creating group texts and sending out holiday greetings, photos and other nonessential communications. I don’t care to have my phone constantly pinging with inane graphics and people responding with thumbs-up and heart emojis, but I tolerate it because I know it makes her happy, and it’s her way of staying in touch when she can’t go out.

But then my friend sent out some photos that included me and my ex. The breakup was painful for me, and the pictures were a random and jarring intrusion, leaving me sad for the rest of the day. Is there a polite way to ask my friend not to send photos of my ex?that etiquette can tell us how to put a stop to objectionable behavior, but not how much one should tolerate it due to mitigating circumstances.Ask your friend not, in future, to send photos of your ex.

understands that you wear the ring as a sign of respect for your fiancé, you must concede that doing so is bound to cause confusion, even among those who are too polite to pry.

United States Headlines Read more: WASHINGTONPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Miss Manners: You better believe the guests notice when the bride has a different mealThis display of luxury is not exactly subtle, and don’t think it isn’t being commented on.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Miss Manners: Wait, I get a pork chop and the groom gets a porterhouse?!It seems to have become the fashion for the bride and groom to order themselves a special meal, of a higher caliber and price point than what their guests are having.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Miss Manners: Is it rude to remind someone that you’ve met before?A letter writer asks if it is rude to remind people who have forgotten a previous meeting and introduce themselves as if for the first time.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Miss Manners: They’re demanding we vacation every year in the back of beyondI’d rather spend my time someplace other than my in-laws’ backyard.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

ADNDOTCOM: Miss Manners: How do you greet someone who doesn’t remember they’ve met you before?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Source: adndotcom | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Miss Manners: Retired in-laws look to host annual reunions in ‘a remote part of the country’Not a single family member lives in their state, so this is an ordeal for all relatives involved, and there were no such reunions when we all lived in the same area.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕