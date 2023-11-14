Misinformation on Social Media During Israel-Hamas Conflict

Focused and worried teenage girl with green eyes lighting and looking at by her laptop for work in the dark. Credit:Viral videos about this war that are having huge impact. But they’re completely fake. But they’re having dire consequences. Dozens of accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, spreading rather what’s believed to be coordinated posts with disinformation about the war.

Spreading fast, influencing opinion and making it difficult for anyone who uses social media to decipher what’s really happening on the ground, in the Middle East. On social media platforms, some footage and photos that have been attributed to the Israel-Hamas conflict are actually fake, or mislabeled or both.Propaganda during wartime isn’t new. But online misinformation, spread by social media influencers, seems particularly bad around this conflict. In terms of what I’m seeing, it’s definitely comparable and similar to what I was seeing in the first few weeks of the war in Ukraine, after Russia invaded invaded Ukraine. And by that, I mean most of the misinformation .





